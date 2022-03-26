CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

