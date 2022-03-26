Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. Charah Solutions posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charah Solutions by 83.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter.

CHRA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 34,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

