Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 457.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 205,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

