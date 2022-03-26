Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IMVT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

IMVT stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Immunovant by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

