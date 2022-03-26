Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

