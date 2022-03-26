Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

