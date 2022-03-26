Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock remained flat at $$27.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVR. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

