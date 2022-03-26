China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 288,009 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
