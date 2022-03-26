China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.59. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,384 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.
About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)
China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.
