China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.59. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

