Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.36). Approximately 676,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,534,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.29).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.75.
About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.