Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.36). Approximately 676,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,534,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.75.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Anne Ewing purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,167.46). Also, insider Andrew Haining purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($39,889.42).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

