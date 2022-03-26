Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

CPXGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.