Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,090,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

