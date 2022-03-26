Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and traded as high as $18.75. Citizens shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens by 17.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

