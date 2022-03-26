City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to announce $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.