CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.14. CKX Lands shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 19,668 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $21.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

