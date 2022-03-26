Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

