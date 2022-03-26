ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $0.83. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 73,585 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ClearOne alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.