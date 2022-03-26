Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NET opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

