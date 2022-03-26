Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.33. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 139,228 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 173,669 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

