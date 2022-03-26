CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.25

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.25 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 200.40 ($2.64). CLS shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 157,169 shares trading hands.

CLI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.82) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.25. The stock has a market cap of £820.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.66), for a total value of £69,902.10 ($92,024.88). Also, insider Lennart Sten acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,903.63).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

