CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CME opened at $247.72 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

