Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $540.80

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.80 ($7.12) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.13). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 471.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 476,299 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.80. The firm has a market cap of £194.08 million and a PE ratio of 41.73.
Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)
