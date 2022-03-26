Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $540.80

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.80 ($7.12) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.13). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 471.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 476,299 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 540.80. The firm has a market cap of £194.08 million and a PE ratio of 41.73.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

