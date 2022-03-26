Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Hits $30.27 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $285.30 million and $30.27 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

