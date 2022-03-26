Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.11. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 238,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.