Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 18,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,695. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

