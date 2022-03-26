Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $8.40. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 165,705 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

