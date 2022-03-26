Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.03

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and traded as high as $40.40. Community Financial shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1,251 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.