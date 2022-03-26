Comparing agilon health (AGL) & Its Competitors

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare agilon health to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares agilon health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -36.19% -28.65% -13.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares agilon health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -22.05 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $95.35 million 14.37

agilon health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for agilon health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 117 471 617 22 2.44

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 58.54%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 49.60%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

agilon health beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

