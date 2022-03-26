Compound Price Hits $119.48 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Compound has a market cap of $794.79 million and approximately $75.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.48 or 0.00268834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,652,228 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

