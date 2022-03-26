Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Down 63.3% in March

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPUH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

