Conceal Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $9,367.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,354.13 or 0.99972975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00064831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00268443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,777,962 coins and its circulating supply is 11,958,041 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

