Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,668.78

Connectome (CNTM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $147,668.78 and $1.83 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00112576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

