ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,943,715. The stock has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.