Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 69,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

