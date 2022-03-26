ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0004

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $684,667.11 and $16.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011567 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00244832 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

