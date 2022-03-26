Contrasting Core Molding Technologies (CMT) & Its Rivals

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Core Molding Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.52% 4.68% 2.55% Core Molding Technologies Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Core Molding Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies Competitors 115 661 783 39 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Molding Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million $4.67 million 21.47 Core Molding Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.36

Core Molding Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies. Core Molding Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies rivals beat Core Molding Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

