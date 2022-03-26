Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

