Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTSGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.