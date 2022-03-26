Convex Finance (CVX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51.07 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $27.21 or 0.00061321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $51.07 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.41 or 0.06994989 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,239.56 or 0.99714737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043723 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,112,212 coins and its circulating supply is 55,132,915 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

