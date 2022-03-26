Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $121,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $555.71. 1,975,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.41 and its 200 day moving average is $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.10 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

