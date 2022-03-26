Covalent Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $92.84 million and $4.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

