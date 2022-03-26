Cream 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $12,746.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.95 or 1.00059498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00136789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00268261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

