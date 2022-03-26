Credits Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $613,724.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

