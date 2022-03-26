Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRLBF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

