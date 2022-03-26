Critical Contrast: Kinetik (KNTK) and Its Rivals

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kinetik to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Kinetik Competitors 12.84% 8.57% 3.98%

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 128.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million $99.22 million 13.37 Kinetik Competitors $7.25 billion $612.05 million 8.93

Kinetik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kinetik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kinetik Competitors 469 2352 2926 134 2.46

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Kinetik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinetik rivals beat Kinetik on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

