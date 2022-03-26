Critical Survey: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allegion and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 16.84% 59.62% 15.42% Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69%

This table compares Allegion and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $2.87 billion 3.46 $483.00 million $5.34 21.03 Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.01 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.17

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Allegion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allegion and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 4 5 0 2.56 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60

Allegion currently has a consensus price target of $149.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 128.73%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Allegion.

Volatility and Risk

Allegion has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats Vivint Smart Home on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

