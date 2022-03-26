Critical Survey: BioAtla (BCAB) vs. Its Rivals

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 250 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioAtla to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioAtla and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,187.47% -68.25% -27.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.61 BioAtla Competitors $680.98 million $91.60 million -1.34

BioAtla’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioAtla and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1482 5414 11150 203 2.55

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $62.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,303.80%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 96.06%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioAtla beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

