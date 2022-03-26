CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $162,331.39 and $21.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,792,813 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

