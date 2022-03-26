CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $604,789.49 and $568.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00191114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00429078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

