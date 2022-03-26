Cubiex (CBIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $69,059.18 and $28.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

