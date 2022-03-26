CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.57% of CURO Group worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

